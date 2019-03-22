1 dead in fiery crash involving FedEx truck on I-40, 2 others killed in separate crash 3 miles away

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - Three people were killed in two separate accidents along Interstate 40 in St. Francis County, Arkanas on Friday.
The first crash happened just before 9 a.m. near mile marker 259 between Forrest City and West Memphis. Troopers from Arkansas State Police said the crash involved at least two commercial carrier trucks.
Photos show the crash involved FedEx tractor-trailer.
At least one person died as a result of the crash. The St. Francis County coroner told FOX13 that individual has been sent to the state medical examiner's office to help identify the remains.
FedEx sent FOX13 the following statement on the crash:
Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those involved in today’s tragic accident. We are cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.
Less than four miles away at mile marker 256, troopers responded to a second deadly crash near U.S. Highway 70. ASP said that accident happened around 11:32 a.m.
Two people were killed. FOX13 has learned they were a husband and wife.
ASP said no futher information will be released regarding either accident until next of kin have been notified.
