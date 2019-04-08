1 dead in North Mississippi crash

One person was killed in a crash in North Mississippi.
According to Marshall County coroner, the crash happened at French Road and Neely in Marshall County.
It is not clear how many cars were involved in the crash and if anyone else was injured.
