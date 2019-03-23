  • 1 dead, multiple injured after crash in South Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and multiple are injured after a critical crash in South Memphis.

    Police responded to the scene around 2:00 this afternoon in the 1300 block of E. Person.

    Four people were initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    One man is dead, but a man, woman, and young boy are now listed in non-critical condition.

    The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

