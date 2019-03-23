1 dead, multiple injured after crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead and multiple are injured after a critical crash in South Memphis.
Police responded to the scene around 2:00 this afternoon in the 1300 block of E. Person.
Four people were initially taken to the hospital in critical condition.
One man is dead, but a man, woman, and young boy are now listed in non-critical condition.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}