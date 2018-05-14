1 dead, others injured in DeSoto County accident

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash in DeSoto County, according to Sheriff Bill Rasco.
The accident happened on Highway 61 near Star Landing Road. An 18-wheeler and three vehicles were involved.
Trending stories:
- CBHS graduates first African-American valedictorian
- Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue
- Man arrested for shooting, killing person over the weekend, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Four people were ejected from their cars, according to the sheriff.
The sheriff said the Mississippi Highway Patrol may take over the investigation.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}