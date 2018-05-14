  • 1 dead, others injured in DeSoto County accident

    Updated:

    DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - One person is dead and multiple others are injured after a crash in DeSoto County, according to Sheriff Bill Rasco.

    The accident happened on Highway 61 near Star Landing Road. An 18-wheeler and three vehicles were involved.

    Trending stories:

    Four people were ejected from their cars, according to the sheriff.

    The sheriff said the Mississippi Highway Patrol may take over the investigation.

    FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene. We will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead, others injured in DeSoto County accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    21-year-old charged with murder following shooting outside Dollar…