1 detained, 1 on the run after carjacking leads to crash in Memphis

Memphis police officers are on the scene of a carjacking on the 4000 block of Friendly Way.
Police said the victim was robbed and his Honda Accord was taken.
After the carjacking, MPD Officers saw the stolen vehicle heading on Mendenhall.
The suspects crashed at Outland and Raines.
Two people were inside the car. One person has been detained. The second person is still on the run.
FOX13 learned two ambulances went to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital following the accident.
The extent of any injuries is not immediately known.
