1 detained after Memphis store owner shot to death outside, witnesses say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a Memphis convenience store.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center.
Crime scene stretches across three business plus the entrances to a shopping center. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/nECLMcdV6G— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) June 28, 2019
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses at the scene told FOX13 that the victim was the owner of the store.
Witnesses told FOX13 the shooting happened outside the "Z" Market.
Police confirmed they have one person detained at the scene.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
