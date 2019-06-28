  • 1 detained after Memphis store owner shot to death outside, witnesses say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside a Memphis convenience store.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses at the scene told FOX13 that the victim was the owner of the store.

    Witnesses told FOX13 the shooting happened outside the "Z" Market.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police confirmed they have one person detained at the scene. 

    It is unclear what led to the shooting. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories