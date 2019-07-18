1 detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police detained one person after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Tyla Drive in Frayser.
Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire officials told FOX13 that victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One.
The victim’s condition was not released.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and police are investigating the incident.
Officers responded to a shooting at N. Trezevant St. and Point Church Ave. The victim was located at 3665 Tyla. No condition was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 18, 2019
Officers have one person detained.
