  • 1 detained after shooting in Memphis neighborhood, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police detained one person after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.

    MPD said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Tyla Drive in Frayser. 

    Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Fire officials told FOX13 that victim – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One.

    The victim’s condition was not released. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and police are investigating the incident.

