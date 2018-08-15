  • 1 firefighter hospitalized for heat exhaustion as multiple crews battling fire at used car lot

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - One firefighter was transported to the hospital, as crews continue to battle a large fire at a car lot near Parkway Village. 

    According to officials, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Multiple crews, including 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

    Streets are blocked near the 2700 block of Getwell Rd. Police blocked off Getwell completely going north. 

    Officials said the fire started inside the structure, and the only employee at the business was outside the building when the fire started. 

    According to fire officials, it is unclear how the fire started. 

