1 firefighter hospitalized for heat exhaustion as multiple crews battling fire at used car lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One firefighter was transported to the hospital, as crews continue to battle a large fire at a car lot near Parkway Village.
PHOTOS: Multiple crews battling used car lot fire near Parkway Village
According to officials, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Multiple crews, including 40 firefighters responded to the scene.
Streets are blocked near the 2700 block of Getwell Rd. Police blocked off Getwell completely going north.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Whitehaven football star charged with sexual battery by an authority figure
- $20k worth of hair extensions stolen from Memphis store
- Cover charge for Beale Street could be returning
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Officials said the fire started inside the structure, and the only employee at the business was outside the building when the fire started.
According to fire officials, it is unclear how the fire started.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene, watch LIVE coverage of the used car lot fire -- on FOX13 News at 5.
Crews fighting flames at Drive 4 Less Autosales on GetWell Rd. @FOX13Memphis is working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/1skaokLNzI— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 15, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}