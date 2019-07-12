1 hospitalized after shooting in southeast Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Knight Arnold around 3 a.m.
Officials say one person was taken to Regional One.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.
