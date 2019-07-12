  • 1 hospitalized after shooting in southeast Memphis, officials say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Friday morning.

    The shooting happened in the 3400 block of Knight Arnold around 3 a.m.

    Officials say one person was taken to Regional One.

    The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No suspect information is available.

    This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.

