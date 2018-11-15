1 in critical condition, 5 others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County.
SCSO officials said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Raleigh Millington Road near New Allen Road.
Deputies said one of the victims was rushed to the hospital via ambulance and is listed in critical condition.
Deputies are on the scene of a two-car crash on Raleigh Millington near New Allen. Six people have been transported to the hospital. One person was transported in critical condition. Raleigh Millington Road is closed between Fite and New Allen. pic.twitter.com/6lSLcft4cM— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 15, 2018
Five other people were also hurt in the accident, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
According to SCSO, Raleigh Millington Road is currently closed between Fite and New Allen.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tour bus mayhem: 2 dead, 44 injured when tour bus flips on slick DeSoto County road
- Winter Weather: Live updates and latest tracking
- Current closings/early dismissals
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}