  • 1 in critical condition, 5 others hurt after multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County

    Updated:

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Six people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Shelby County. 

    SCSO officials said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Raleigh Millington Road near New Allen Road. 

    Deputies said one of the victims was rushed to the hospital via ambulance and is listed in critical condition. 

    Five other people were also hurt in the accident, but their conditions are unknown at this time. 

    According to SCSO, Raleigh Millington Road is currently closed between Fite and New Allen. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories