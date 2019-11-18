  • 1 in critical condition after early morning shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are digging for answers after a person was shot in Whitehaven.

    Memphis police were called to the Hillcrest Apartments in the 4100 block of Eastwind Dr. Police arrived on the scene around 5:00 Monday morning.

    One person was found shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

