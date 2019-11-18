1 in critical condition after early morning shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are digging for answers after a person was shot in Whitehaven.
Memphis police were called to the Hillcrest Apartments in the 4100 block of Eastwind Dr. Police arrived on the scene around 5:00 Monday morning.
One person was found shot on the scene. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family speaks out after 23-year-old died at Memphis FedEx hub
- Sibling kills his brother during domestic shooting inside Memphis home, according to MPD
- 1 man shot, woman detained after incident at local motel in Memphis, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}