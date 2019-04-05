1 in custody, 2 shot in apparent ‘domestic situation' at Collierville apartment complex, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One woman is in custody after two people were shot at a Collierville apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian Park Apartments on Shea Road.
According to Collierville police, a man and a woman were shot in the incident that appeared to be a “domestic situation.”
Neither victim has been identified, but both were taken to Regional One. Police said the man is in critical condition, while the woman was listed in non-critical.
Police took one woman into custody after the shooting. Her identity was not released either.
No additional information was released at this time.
