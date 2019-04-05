  • 1 in custody, 2 shot in apparent ‘domestic situation' at Collierville apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One woman is in custody after two people were shot at a Collierville apartment complex.

    Police said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian Park Apartments on Shea Road.

    According to Collierville police, a man and a woman were shot in the incident that appeared to be a “domestic situation.”

    Neither victim has been identified, but both were taken to Regional One. Police said the man is in critical condition, while the woman was listed in non-critical.

    Police took one woman into custody after the shooting. Her identity was not released either.

    No additional information was released at this time. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories