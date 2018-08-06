1 in custody after massive drug bust in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a massive drug bust in Northeast Memphis last Friday.
Detectives with the Shelby County Sheriff's department executed a search warrant in the 5500 block of Falling Bark Dr. Three pounds of weed was seized at the location earlier that day.
Undercover detectives posing as delivery drivers dropped off the package of marijuana at the address earlier that day. Police say they knocked on the door, but no one answered.
One minute later, Terrance Clayborn took the package inside the home.
Police then executed an anticipatory search warrant, but the garage door began to go up.
Clayborne attempted to leave the garage, but police took him in custody. No one else was found inside the home.
Officers found the package of weed open on the bed in the master bedroom. Directly beside the box was a Glock Model 43 9mm with a loaded magazine.
Detectives also found a Tupperware bowl with 204 grams of weed in the trunk of a 2009 Nissan Maxima that belonged to Clayborne.
Police also found 27 suboxone strips, 102 hydrocodone pills, 4 adderall pills, and 77 oxycodone pills in the same trunk.
MPD later found out Clayborne rented a storage unit. Inside the unit, police found a Taurus 9mm with a loaded magazine along with a Mossburg Maverick 12 gauge shotgun.
The glock pistol was reported stolen by MPD with a value of $450.
