1 injured after early morning shooting near business on Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is recovering after an early morning shooting in Fox Meadows.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Winchester Rd. around 2:00 Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened near a Z Market and Family Dollar in the area.
First responders told FOX13 one person was taken to Regional One. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
No suspect information is available.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE UPDATES on this investigation.
