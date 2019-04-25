  • 1 injured, roads temporarily blocked after overnight crash

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person rushed to the hospital after an overnight crash.

    The crash happened on Singleton Parkway between Egypt Central and Austin Peay Highway.

    >>TRAFFIC UPDATES

    Police had both directions of the road blocked for hours.

    Officers kept our crews far away from where the crash happened.

    It's not clear how the person is doing or what caused the crash.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories