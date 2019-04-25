1 injured, roads temporarily blocked after overnight crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person rushed to the hospital after an overnight crash.
The crash happened on Singleton Parkway between Egypt Central and Austin Peay Highway.
Police had both directions of the road blocked for hours.
Officers kept our crews far away from where the crash happened.
It's not clear how the person is doing or what caused the crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man accused of beating 4-month-old to death in Memphis was in U.S. illegally, deported 5 times, officials say
- Memphis ranked fourth most dangerous metro city in U.S., study shows
- Tennessee woman accused of faking cancer to gain donations being interviewed by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}