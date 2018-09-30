1 juvenile dead, others injured after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Third St. in southwest Memphis early Sunday morning.
Investigators found four victims on the scene.
One adult man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers say a female juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene. The age of the juvenile is unknown at this time.
Another juvenile received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The final victim was not injured.
At this time, investigators believe the incident happened near Interfaith and Jerusalem.
The suspect might be driving a dark sedan.
(1/2)— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2018
At 1:59 a.m., MPD responded to shooting call 3673 S.Third w/ 4 victims. The adult male was xported critical, female juvenile #1 was DOA, #2 received minor injuries and was xported non-critical, #3 was not injured.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
