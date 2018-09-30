  • 1 juvenile dead, others injured after early morning shooting

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a shooting in the 3600 block of S. Third St. in southwest Memphis early Sunday morning.

    Investigators found four victims on the scene.

    One adult man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Officers say a female juvenile was pronounced dead on the scene. The age of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

    Another juvenile received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    The final victim was not injured.

    At this time, investigators believe the incident happened near Interfaith and Jerusalem.

    The suspect might be driving a dark sedan.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

