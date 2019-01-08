1 killed, 1 critically hurt after two shootings in Whitehaven in less than 1 hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two shootings in less than an hour in the Whitehaven area left one woman dead and another person in critical condition.
The first incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Stacey Road.
Police said a woman was shot and taken to Regional One via a private vehicle.
According to MPD, the victim left the scene prior to officers arriving there.
SAD NEWS TO REPORT TONIGHT:— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 8, 2019
Woman shot here in the 4900 block of Stacey has died.
I’ve been to three shooting scenes tonight. My photojournalist has been to four. Busy night for @MEM_PoliceDept. Check on your people. pic.twitter.com/o0Ve2N8poF
The woman – who was not identified – was listed in critical condition. However, MPD officials confirmed she died from her injuries.
No other details regarding the shooting were made available.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Governor Haslam grants clemency to Cyntoia Brown
- ‘I kept waiting for the gunshot’: Mother, 2 children robbed at Collierville gas station
- Police: Toddler found dead in alley had not been seen alive for months
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The second shooting happened in the 5200 block of Algiers Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, though he has not been identified.
No information was provided regarding a suspected shooter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}