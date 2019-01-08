  • 1 killed, 1 critically hurt after two shootings in Whitehaven in less than 1 hour

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two shootings in less than an hour in the Whitehaven area left one woman dead and another person in critical condition. 

    The first incident happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Stacey Road.

    Police said a woman was shot and taken to Regional One via a private vehicle.

    According to MPD, the victim left the scene prior to officers arriving there.

    The woman – who was not identified – was listed in critical condition. However, MPD officials confirmed she died from her injuries. 

    No other details regarding the shooting were made available.

    The second shooting happened in the 5200 block of Algiers Drive around 8:20 p.m. Monday. 

    Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. 

    He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, though he has not been identified. 

    No information was provided regarding a suspected shooter. 

