1 killed, 1 in critical after shooting near St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently searching for a vehicle after two people were shot near Downtown Memphis.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and North Lauderdale Street in the Pinch District around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

    One man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still limited as police investigate the area.

    Police said the suspected shooters were in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima. 

    Neither victim has been identified by police.

