1 killed, 1 in critical after shooting near St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are currently searching for a vehicle after two people were shot near Downtown Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened at the intersection of Alabama Avenue and North Lauderdale Street in the Pinch District around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
HAPPENING NOW: Pinch District double shooting leaves one dead, another critical, per MPD.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) February 28, 2019
Very large scene:
DANNY THOMAS: Between Alabama to Poplar
LAUDERDALE ST
Shut as police investigate in a massive scene.
Will have updates soon. pic.twitter.com/eUlYUHcs60
One man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
The details surrounding the shooting are still limited as police investigate the area.
Update:— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 28, 2019
One male has been pronounced deceased. One male is being transported to ROH in critical condition. If you have information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.https://t.co/n3WSZwkQ8D
Police said the suspected shooters were in a dark-colored Nissan Maxima.
Neither victim has been identified by police.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
