  • 1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

    One person was killed, and another is fighting for life after a shooting in South Memphis. 

    Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Edith Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday. 

    The first victim was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.” MPD said that person has died from their injuries. 

    The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. 

    Neither victim has been identified by police as of yet. 

    MPD officers are currently on scene investigating the incident. No information was released regarding the suspected shooter. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

