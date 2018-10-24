1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

One person was killed, and another is fighting for life after a shooting in South Memphis.
Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Edith Avenue around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The first victim was rushed to Regional One in “extremely critical condition.” MPD said that person has died from their injuries.
The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
Neither victim has been identified by police as of yet.
Update: one of the victims has been pronounced deceased. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/SNgUenYdXS— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 24, 2018
MPD officers are currently on scene investigating the incident. No information was released regarding the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
