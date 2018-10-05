1 killed, 1 injured after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was killed, and another was hurt after a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
The shooting happened at the Clearbrook Village Apartments around 9 p.m. Thursday, police said.
At 9:15 p.m. MPD responded to a shooting call at 3529 Tall Oaks Cir. Officers located two male victims. Victim #1 was DOA and Victim #2 was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 5, 2018
The suspect fled in a red SUV.
The complex is located on Tall Oaks Circle in Parkway Village.
According to MPD, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. MPD said he is now in non-critical condition.
Police said the suspected shooter drove away from the scene in a red SUV.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
