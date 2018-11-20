  • 1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was injured after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Print Avenue in Berclair. 

    The first victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene. 

    The other victim was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition. 

    Police have not released any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

