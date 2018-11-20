1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed, and another was injured after a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Print Avenue in Berclair.
The first victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene.
Offcs are on the scene of a shooting at 4064 Print. Two individuals have been shot. One was xported in non-critical condition to ROH. The second person was pronounced deceased. There is no suspect information available at this point.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 20, 2018
The other victim was rushed to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Police have not released any information regarding the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
