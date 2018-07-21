  • 1 killed, 1 still in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (8:20 PM) Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Ely Avenue. Three people were shot – a man and two women.

    Officers said it stemmed from a crash on that street, and the victims were shot after the crash.

    MPD said one of the victims died. The man who died was 58-years-old. 

    The two women, ages 35 and 53, respectively, are listed in critical and non-critical condition. 

    Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

    ORIGINAL STORY:

    Three people were injured – two in critical condition – after a shooting in South Memphis. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened near Tampa Avenue and Marjorie Street around 6 p.m.

    MPD said that the third victim was in non-critical condition, and there are multiple suspects. 

    The suspects were possibly driving a blue Kia, according to police. 

    FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with relatives of the victims about the shooting. 

    Five construction workers were in the car, three of whom were relatives, relatives said. 

    Investigators did not release any more information about the suspects.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

