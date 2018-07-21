0 1 killed, 1 still in critical condition after shooting in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (8:20 PM) Police confirmed the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Ely Avenue. Three people were shot – a man and two women.

Officers said it stemmed from a crash on that street, and the victims were shot after the crash.

MPD said one of the victims died. The man who died was 58-years-old.

The two women, ages 35 and 53, respectively, are listed in critical and non-critical condition.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three people were injured – two in critical condition – after a shooting in South Memphis.

Memphis police said the shooting happened near Tampa Avenue and Marjorie Street around 6 p.m.

MPD said that the third victim was in non-critical condition, and there are multiple suspects.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Tampa & Marjorie with three subjects shot.

Two victims were listed as critical and one was non-critical.

The suspects were possibly occupying a blue Kia. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2018

The suspects were possibly driving a blue Kia, according to police.

Trending stories:

FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw spoke with relatives of the victims about the shooting.

Five construction workers were in the car, three of whom were relatives, relatives said.

BREAKING:

Three people have been shot in South Memphis (Marjorie & Tampa). 2 critical, 1 non-crit.

Relatives on scene tell me 5 construction co-workers were in car. 3 were relatives.

The victims were older. 30s, 40s & the driver was 69-yo.

No suspect info but it was a drive-by. pic.twitter.com/DrstXvFAL6 — Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) July 20, 2018

Investigators did not release any more information about the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.