1 killed, 2 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Highway 385

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 385 in Shelby County.
According to TDOT, the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 385 northbound near Route 14.
Shelby County fire officials told FOX13 one person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were rushed to the hospital.
State Route 14 N in Shelby Co Crash Multiple Vehicles at SR-385 PAUL W. BARRET MEMORIAL PKWY. at 8:27 PM 3/4 est clear by 12:00 AM 3/5— Memphis511 (@Memphis511) March 5, 2019
Those victims’ conditions are unknown at this point.
According to TDOT, northbound and southbound traffic are being affected on Highway 385. Northbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes as that portion of the roadway is closed.
The crash is expected to be cleared by midnight.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
