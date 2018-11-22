1 killed, 2 in critical condition after home invasion ends in shootout in Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - One man was killed, and two others were hurt after a home invasion ended in a shootout in Arkansas.
The incident happened Wednesday around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Mississippi Street in Helena-West Helena.
Police said it started as a home invasion and robbery when the shooting happened.
Three men were shot, according to investigators.
One man – Marvin Perry, 46 – was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The two other victims – Roosevelt Murphy and Larry Rogers – were air-lifted to Regional One in critical condition. However, police said both men are stable.
Witnesses told investigators they saw four men running away from the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.
