  • 1 killed, 3 people shot after fight over a dog

    BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Several people were shot and at least one was killed in a shooting in Blytheville, sources told FOX13. 

    The incident happened at a residence in the 1700 block of Sales Street around 7 p.m. Monday. 

    According to the report, the incident stemmed from a fight involving a dog. 

    Police were still on scene as of 8 p.m., though investigators did not release the name of the person who was killed. 

    FOX13 learned three people were shot and one person was hit by a car running away from the bullets. 

