1 killed, 3 people shot in 'animal control dispute'

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. - Several people were shot and at least one was killed in a shooting in Blytheville, according to a report.
The Blytheville Courier News reported the incident happened at a residence in the 1700 block of Sales Street around 7 p.m. Monday.
According to the report, the incident stemmed from an “animal control dispute” involving a dog.
Police were still on scene as of 8 p.m., though investigators did not release the name of the person who was killed.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this point.
This is a developing story. Stay with Good Morning Memphis for the latest updates.
