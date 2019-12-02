  • 1 killed after early morning shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard, MPD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with MPD and MFD are investigating an early morning homicide in South Memphis

    Police were called to the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2:30 on Monday morning. 

    Investigators said one person was shot by suspects driving a white four door vehicle near S. Parkway and Elvis Presley Blvd.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

    No suspect information is available. MPD said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

