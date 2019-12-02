1 killed after early morning shooting on Elvis Presley Boulevard, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews with MPD and MFD are investigating an early morning homicide in South Memphis
>>PHOTOS: MPD investigates early morning shooting in South Memphis
Police were called to the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2:30 on Monday morning.
Investigators said one person was shot by suspects driving a white four door vehicle near S. Parkway and Elvis Presley Blvd.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.
No suspect information is available. MPD said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
This is a breaking story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for updates about the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Naked man breaks into an Orange Mound family's home
- Man is dead after a shooting near Hickory Hill Rd., police say
- Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}