1 killed, another detained after fatal shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for information after a man was killed during a shooting in Hickory Hill.
Police were called to the 3400 block of Wild Rye Ln. around 9:30 Tuesday night.
One man was found shot and killed on the scene, according to MPD. The person killed has not been identified.
Officers currently have one person detained at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
