1 killed, another injured after double shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for answers after a double shooting in South Memphis.
Officers were called to South Parkway East and Barton around 7:20 Tuesday evening.
When investigators arrived on the scene, two men had been shot on the scene.
Authorities said one person was killed and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Officials have not released the identity of the man killed. No suspect information has been given at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
It’s a sea of blue lights at this intersection. I counted at least 11 cop cars. Plus the crime scene includes a Valero gas station and some of White Stone Baptist church. @FOX13Memphis https://t.co/NMoZmt1Nk0 pic.twitter.com/sTEla1DxL8— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) October 9, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- VIDEO: Mid-South high school student choked, handcuff by student resource officer
- Mother warns people about dangers of domestic violence after daughter killed by estranged husband
- 16-year-old charged after woman shot, killed in North Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}