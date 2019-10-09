  • 1 killed, another injured after double shooting in South Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for answers after a double shooting in South Memphis.

    Officers were called to South Parkway East and Barton around 7:20 Tuesday evening.

    When investigators arrived on the scene, two men had been shot on the scene.

    Authorities said one person was killed and another man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    Officials have not released the identity of the man killed. No suspect information has been given at this time. 

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories