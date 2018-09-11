  • 1 killed, another injured as drug deal turns violent in West Memphis

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in West Memphis early Sunday morning. 

    According to West Memphis police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of McCauley Cove. 

    Officers found Unseld Nance Jr., 25, lying in his neighbor’s driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Nance didn’t survive his injuries. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    The second victim, identified as Tony Davis, was shot in the leg. Police said Davis is Nance’s uncle.

    Police said the shooting was the result of a robbery during a drug deal. Officers found marijuana, packaging material and guns inside the house.

    No suspect information was released. 

    Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could receive a reward of up to $2,000. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories