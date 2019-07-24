1 killed, another injured in deadly double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was killed and another was injured during a double shooting in Memphis.
According to police, officers were called to the 5500 block of Waterstone Oak Way around 10:30 Tuesday night.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}