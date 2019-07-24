  • 1 killed, another injured in deadly double shooting

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was killed and another was injured during a double shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, officers were called to the 5500 block of Waterstone Oak Way around 10:30 Tuesday night. 

    One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

    Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation. 

