DESOTO CO., Miss. - One person was killed and at least one person was flown to the hospital after a major car accident on a Mississippi interstate.
Traffic was severely backed up and a medical helicopter was on the road after the rollover accident. However, all lanes of traffic are now back open.
The accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on I-55 near Hernando. It was just south of the "southbound rest area," according to local authorities.
FOX13 confirmed through investigators that at least one person was airlifted from the scene. Police said there were four people inside the vehicle that crashed.
However, it is unclear what led to the rollover accident at this time.
All lanes heading northbound on I-55 were blocked following the crash for around 30 minutes.
