1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Mississippi

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - One person was killed in a massive car crash involving a semi-truck and pick-up truck in Mississippi Thursday morning.
According to police, the accident happened on Highway 302 and Cayce Road near Olive Branch and Holly Springs in Marshall County around 9 a.m.
PHOTOS: 1 killed in crash involving semi-truck, pick-up truck
The victim has not yet been identified, and the Marshall County coroner has been called to the scene.
It is unclear what led to the crash, and if anyone else was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest details.
