  • 1 killed in crash involving semi-truck in Mississippi

    MARSHALL CO., Miss. - One person was killed in a massive car crash involving a semi-truck and pick-up truck in Mississippi Thursday morning. 

    According to police, the accident happened on Highway 302 and Cayce Road near Olive Branch and Holly Springs in Marshall County around 9 a.m.

    The victim has not yet been identified, and the Marshall County coroner has been called to the scene. 

    It is unclear what led to the crash, and if anyone else was injured. 

