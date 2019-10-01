1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in East Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a multi-car accident in East Memphis.
According to police, 4 cars were involved in the accident in the 1400 block of Prescott just after 7:30 p.m.
One man died at the scene.
Another man was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
Police are searching for a driver who walked away from the scene.
A total of 4 vehicles involved. 1 male is deceased on the scene. 1 male was xported to ROH extremely critical.
A driver fled the scene on foot.
