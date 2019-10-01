  • 1 killed in multi-vehicle accident in East Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead following a multi-car accident in East Memphis.

    According to police, 4 cars were involved in the accident in the 1400 block of Prescott just after 7:30 p.m. 

    One man died at the scene.

    Another man was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

    Police are searching for a driver who walked away from the scene.

