1 killed in Westwood crash, driver charged with reckless vehicular homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after a two-car crash in southwest Memphis.
The incident happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. at Brantley Road & New Horn Lake Road.
Memphis Police Department said the crash involved two SUVs. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and three individuals, one being a juvenile, have been transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Crystal Todd, 29, was killed, Memphis police said.
The driver, Wiliesha Todd is charged with reckless vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, driving while license suspended, among others.
Police also said the tires on her car were very worn down.
-------
Trending stories:
- Alligators migrating, spotted in West Tennessee
- Memphis police officer runs red light, crashes into car with children inside
- Violent crime in Memphis driven by young offenders
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}