1 killed, teenager hospitalized after shooting at local gas station

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - One man was killed and a teenager was hurt after a shooting at a gas station in Arkansas.
Helena-West Helena police said the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Victory gas station on Columbia.
Police said two men walked up to a car in the parking lot and began shooting.
Officers found Kasey Grant, 25, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle in the gas station parking lot following the shooting. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.
Police said a 17-year-old boy was also struck with a bullet.
He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition and was later released.
No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
