1 killed, vehicle on fire after multi-car crash near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple vehicles were involved in a deadly crash near the Memphis International Airport.
Police said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Shelby Drive near Swinnea Road, which is directly next to the airport’s property.
Officers are on the scene of a crash on Shelby Dr west of Swinnea.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 12, 2018
Prelim info - multiple vehicles are involved with one on fire. One person has been pronounced deceased.
Officers are currently on scene investigation, but they did confirm that one person was pronounced dead.
Police also said one of the cars is on fire, and multiple vehicles were involved.
No other details were released at this time.
