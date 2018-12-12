  • 1 killed, vehicle on fire after multi-car crash near Memphis International Airport

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple vehicles were involved in a deadly crash near the Memphis International Airport. 

    Police said the accident happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Shelby Drive near Swinnea Road, which is directly next to the airport’s property.

    Officers are currently on scene investigation, but they did confirm that one person was pronounced dead. 

    Police also said one of the cars is on fire, and multiple vehicles were involved. 

    No other details were released at this time. 

