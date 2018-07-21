0 1 killed, woman fighting for life after shooting in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead, and another woman is fighting to stay alive after a triple shooting in South Memphis.

Police spent hours investigating two crime scenes.

Police said the shooting happened after a car crash in the 1500 block of Ely Street in South Memphis.

They believe that is what led a gunman to open fire on a car full of five people.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Tampa & Marjorie with three subjects shot.

Two victims were listed as critical and one was non-critical.

The suspects were possibly occupying a blue Kia. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 20, 2018

The driver of the vehicle was 69-years-old. Everyone shot was over the age of 35, and just getting dropped off after work.

John Walker was sitting at home when he got the phone call that his relatives had been shot.

“Tommy just called me and told me he had been in, someone started shooting at them down here. And he tried to tell me where he was,” said Walker.

Walker is 71. His 69-year-old little brother was in the car.

“My brother was driving, and he wasn't shot,” he said.

The car was full of relatives. Two women were shot, 53 and 35-years-old.

A 58-year-old man was killed.

“My grandfather was driving. I had my uncle, I had three cousins. All family members, all family members in the vehicle,” said James Weathers, who also rushed to the crime scene.

He was almost on the other side of the yellow tape.

“I was supposed of been working with him, and I would've been in that car. Just getting off work,” Weathers said.

Today’s death is not the first in the family.

“We strong, but it just keeps on taking our strongest soldiers,” he said.

James’ cousin was killed in 2016.

“This is just bringing up flashbacks because this is the second time God put me in a situation where I was supposed to have been there – but I wasn't supposed to be there. And I think him for that. Everything happens for a reason,” said Weathers, who is a father to a one-year-old boy.

Homicide detectives and other officers are working to determine suspects. The only information is that they may have been driving a blue Kia.

