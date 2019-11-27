1 man, 2 juveniles arrested after crashing F-150, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old man and two juveniles, one of which is 15, have been arrested after a crash that occurred Tuesday night.
Deputies arrested and charged Deshun Bates, 18, and two juveniles with multiple crimes that include theft of property and criminal attempt burglary, deputies said.
Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a one car crash just after 9 p.m. at Houston Levee near Houston Hill, Capt. Anthony Buckner said.
A witness stated that a white F-150 left the road and ran into a culvert.
Witnesses reported several men jumped out of the car and ran. The men then attempted to enter several stopped cars on Houston Levee and Houston Hill to flee the scene, Buckner said.
SCSO deputies arrived in the area and saw three men running towards and attempting to enter the Life Church, deputies said.
Bates had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, Buckner said.
SCSO learned that the vehicle that the suspects abandoned after the crash was reported stolen out of Collierville on Nov. 25., Buckner said.
