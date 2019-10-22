1 man accidentally shot on the Memphis Zoo parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officials with the Memphis Police Department are searching for information after a shooting on the Memphis Zoo parking lot.
Investigators said the man was reaching for his ID when his gun when off and shot himself.
Police said he was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. No one else was injured.
MPD has not identified the man injured at this time.
According to the website, guns are not allowed inside the Memphis Zoo. However, a spokesperson with the Memphis Zoo said people can carry guns with a permit.
The Memphis Zoo released the following statement concerning the incident:
Memphis Zoo guest accidentally shot himself in the leg this afternoon while approaching the entrance. Memphis Police Department was on grounds at the time of the incident and responded within seconds. The guest was taken to the hospital with a non-fatal wound. No one else was injured.
Memphis Zoo gun policy allows gun permit owners to bring concealed weapons inside, but owners must notify the front gate and check-in at reception, where their gun permit is required to be presented before entering the zoo. Memphis Zoo is reviewing the current gun policy.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, watch a LIVE report today at 5.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}