1 man critically injured, multiple dogs dead following house fire in Memphis, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department is working to learn more information after a house fire.
According to MFD, they were called to North Hollywood around 3:30 a.m. after dispatch received multiple calls about a house on fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and saw flames ripping through the roof.
It took firefighters around minutes to put the fire out.
While crews were searching the home, they found a man unresponsive in the kitchen. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Another man was able to escape.
There were between 8 and 10 dogs inside the home. All of them did not survive, however, it is not clear how many were killed.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
