0 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (12/26) One of the victims died following the shooting on Christmas Eve in Memphis, according to police.

Police said that victim has not been identified yet, and the other man who was shot is still listed in critical condition.

MPD said this is now a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

Victim #1 did not survive his injuries and has been pronounced deceased. Victim #2 is still listed as critical.



This is now an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips. https://t.co/DKnXhH93uu — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 26, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police are searching for two men who they said shot two others in Memphis.

According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard.

Two men were shot inside the Willow Oaks Apartments, police said.

NOW: Just talked to a neighbor who lives across from this apartment complex. She said it’s sad to this kind of violence on Christmas Eve. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Igz5QqzmZB — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) December 24, 2018

Both victims – who have not been identified – were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police said the two suspects drove from the scene wearing all black clothing, inside a burgundy vehicle with plastic on the driver’s side window.

