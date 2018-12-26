  • 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE (12/26) One of the victims died following the shooting on Christmas Eve in Memphis, according to police. 

    Police said that victim has not been identified yet, and the other man who was shot is still listed in critical condition. 

    MPD said this is now a homicide investigation. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Police are searching for two men who they said shot two others in Memphis. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard. 

    Two men were shot inside the Willow Oaks Apartments, police said. 

    Both victims – who have not been identified – were taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Police said the two suspects drove from the scene wearing all black clothing, inside a burgundy vehicle with plastic on the driver’s side window. 

