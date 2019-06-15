1 man dead, 2 fighting for life after shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after three men were shot in Memphis.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Pope Street and Chelsea Avenue in the Douglas neighborhood.
TRIPLE SHOOTING: @MEM_PoliceDept says three men were shot. They are all in critical condition. The shooter got away in a gray sedan. Large scene on Chelsea and Pope. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/UJy3IleXWu— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) June 14, 2019
Police said all three victims – who have not yet been identified – were rushed to Regional One in critical condition. Hours later, MPD confirmed one of the victims died from his injuries.
The suspected shooters fled the scene going north on Pope in a grey sedan, according to investigators.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. The investigation is ongoing.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Pope & Chelsea. There are three male shooting victims. All are listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 14, 2019
Suspect(s) fled the scene N/B on Pope in a gray sedan.
