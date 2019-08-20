1 man dead after shooting at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was killed in a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at Villages of Harrison Creek Apartments on Jackson Avenue.
According to MPD, one man – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. However, police said he did not survive his injuries.
MPD officials said the shooter did remain at the scene when police arrived.
According to police, there was “some type of disagreement” before the deadly shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
