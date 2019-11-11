1 man dead, another critical after fatal shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal shooting in North Memphis.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of N. Seventh around 10:00 Sunday night.
Police found one man dead on the scene. Another man was taken to Regional One by private vehicle in critical condition.
No information has been released on the person responsible for the shooting.
The man found dead has not been identified by police.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
LIVE UPDATES on the deadly investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family identifies young mother shot and killed at strip club
- Police on scene of shooting on Memphis interstate, 3 southbound lanes currently blocked
- James Wiseman plays following judge's clearance, legal battle to continue
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}