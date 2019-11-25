1 man found shot in the driveway, another shot in the yard after incident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser. Police arrived on the scene around 5:30 Sunday morning.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the driveway of a home in the 1700 block of Martha Drive.
Another victim was found lying on the side yard of a nearby house with multiple gunshot wounds.
Two men were taken to Regional One in critical condition, but one did not survive his injuries.
Someone on the scene told police Micheal Crawford was responsible for the shooting. Victims told police the shooting was a result of an argument between Crawford and the victims.
Crawford has been charged with one count first degree murder, three counts criminal attempt first degree murder, and three counts employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.
He's expected to appear in court Nov. 25 around 9:00 a.m.
