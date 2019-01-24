1 man hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was hospitalized after being shot near multiple businesses in Memphis.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Perkins and Showcase Boulevard.
HAPPENING NOW: Large police presence on Perkins, near Showcase Blvd.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) January 24, 2019
- One man is in critical condition.
- Officers congregated around that black Escalade.
- A suspect is on the run, beloved to be in a white Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/eSgNwfhTRh
Police said one man – who was not identified – was shot. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspected shooter was reportedly seen driving from the scene in a white Infiniti sedan.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
