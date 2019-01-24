  • 1 man hospitalized after being shot in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was hospitalized after being shot near multiple businesses in Memphis. 

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Perkins and Showcase Boulevard. 

    Police said one man – who was not identified – was shot. He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The suspected shooter was reportedly seen driving from the scene in a white Infiniti sedan. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear at this point. 

