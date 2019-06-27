  • 1 man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police said.

    According to MPD, the three-car wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Watkins Street and Delano Avenue in Frayser.

    Investigators said one man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear.

    Police are currently investigating the incident.

    This is a developing story. 

