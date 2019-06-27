1 man hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Memphis, police said.
According to MPD, the three-car wreck happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Watkins Street and Delano Avenue in Frayser.
Investigators said one man – who was not identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The details surrounding what led to the crash are still unclear.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Officers are on the scene of a 3 vehicle crash at N. Watkins and Delano. One male was transported to ROH critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2019
