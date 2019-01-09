  • 1 man hospitalized after shooting on major Memphis interstate; eastbound lanes shut down

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot on a Memphis interstate. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 385 at Interstate 240. 

    The victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the incident. 

    Memphis police did not confirm whether the victim knew the suspected shooter. And no information was released regarding the shooter.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police are investigating the incident, and traffic is backed up at that interchange, according to TDOT. 

    MPD confirmed that all eastbound lanes on 385 from I-240 will be shut down "until further notice" due to the investigation. 

    TDOT is still on the scene blocking traffic. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories