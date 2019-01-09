MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot on a Memphis interstate.
Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 385 at Interstate 240.
The victim – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition after the incident.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 385 and Ridgeway. An adult male victim was struck and has been transported to ROH in critical condition. It is unknown if the victim knew the suspect. The suspect is unknown.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 9, 2019
Memphis police did not confirm whether the victim knew the suspected shooter. And no information was released regarding the shooter.
Police are investigating the incident, and traffic is backed up at that interchange, according to TDOT.
MPD confirmed that all eastbound lanes on 385 from I-240 will be shut down "until further notice" due to the investigation.
TDOT is still on the scene blocking traffic.
